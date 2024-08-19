Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $272.31

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.31 and last traded at $268.94, with a volume of 1373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.75.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,970,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

