Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,215 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.52 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $732.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.