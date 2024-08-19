Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Price Performance

III opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

