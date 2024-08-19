Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 15,748 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

