RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 156 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $580.85. The company had a trading volume of 336,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,520. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $591.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.42. The company has a market capitalization of $536.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

