RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 870,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,088. The stock has a market cap of $398.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

