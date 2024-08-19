Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.71. 5,453,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,304,492. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

