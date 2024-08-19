Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 351,150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $6,106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 306,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. 7,393,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,253,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

