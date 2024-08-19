Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 1,661,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,326,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Specifically, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Roblox Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

