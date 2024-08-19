Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Sector Perform

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $166.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Carvana

CVNA traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $155.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $156.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 3.37.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,905,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,356,236 shares of company stock valued at $290,748,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.