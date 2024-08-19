Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $288.00 to $316.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as high as $264.50 and last traded at $263.44. 994,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,579,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.91.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,015,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,015,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,136 shares of company stock valued at $43,631,609. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

