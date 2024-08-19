SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 254.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in SAP by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.73. 93,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $217.84.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

