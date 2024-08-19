Scotiabank Trims Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Target Price to $16.00

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

NYSE:MTAL remained flat at $11.85 during trading hours on Monday. 35,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,516. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 54.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 675,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,141,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $517,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

