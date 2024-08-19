ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $82,500.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow stock opened at $827.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

