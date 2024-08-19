SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 62,644 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 588.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,644 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $9.74 on Monday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

WT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

