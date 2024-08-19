SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

MAN opened at $70.86 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

