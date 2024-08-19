SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 21,645 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

