SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 38,736 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVER. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EverQuote by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $672,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in EverQuote by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at $95,070,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,226 shares of company stock worth $3,744,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $766.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

