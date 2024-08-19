SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.06 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
