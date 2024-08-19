SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 25,220 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $30,161,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

