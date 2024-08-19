SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 404 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,910,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $182.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.97. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $246.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

