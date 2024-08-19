SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -267.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stericycle
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stericycle
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.