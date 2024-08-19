SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -267.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

