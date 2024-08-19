SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 198,186 Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

