SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $90.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.