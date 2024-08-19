SG Americas Securities LLC Has $752,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $135.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

