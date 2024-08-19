SG Americas Securities LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,098 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TaskUs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TASK. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in TaskUs by 26.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,751 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in TaskUs by 145.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TASK. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.23. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.