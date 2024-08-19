SG Americas Securities LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 61.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,067,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 405,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SFL by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after buying an additional 226,432 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in SFL by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 242,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 120,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SFL by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 205,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 89,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. SFL had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

