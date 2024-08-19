SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 151.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lear by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lear by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $112.77 on Monday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

