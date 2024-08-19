SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $57.83 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

