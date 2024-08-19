SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

