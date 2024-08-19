SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $730,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Read Our Latest Report on BYD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.