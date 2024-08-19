SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $751,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 12.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $3,307,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCRI. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $74.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $80.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

