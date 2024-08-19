SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 12,183 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXT opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

