SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $31,429,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 3,378.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 115,432 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of FOXF opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $112.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

