SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 283.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 365,809 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $16,020,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $1,032,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,722.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,411 shares of company stock worth $1,903,349. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.