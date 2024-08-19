SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 144.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $153.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.63. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $206.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

