SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 86,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,206,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,076.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,206,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,221 shares of company stock worth $1,639,582. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $124.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $132.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

