SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 221.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 53,794 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

