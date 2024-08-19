SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,107 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Diana Shipping worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $308.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.14. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 6.81%. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

