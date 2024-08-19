SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 177,928 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,327,000 after purchasing an additional 660,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,623,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,855,000 after purchasing an additional 434,762 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after buying an additional 2,209,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,211,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

