SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,613 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PEB opened at $12.68 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,690. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.