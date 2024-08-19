SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 63,238 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Okta by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 229,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

