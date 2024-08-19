SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $718,000 Position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grindr by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Grindr by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.35. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $3,499,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,388,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,206,624.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $3,499,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,206,624.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,833 shares of company stock worth $7,070,804. Insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRND. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

