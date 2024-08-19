SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 378,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 740,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 480,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 464,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.47 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $911.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

