SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 54.0% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $17,433,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

