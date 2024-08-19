Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHIM. Craig Hallum downgraded Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shimmick Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shimmick stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,502. Shimmick has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shimmick by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shimmick by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

