Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lowered Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shimmick Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shimmick
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Shimmick by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
About Shimmick
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
