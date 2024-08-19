Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lowered Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on SHIM

Shimmick Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shimmick

SHIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. 34,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,524. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Shimmick has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Shimmick by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shimmick

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.