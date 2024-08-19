Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Decreases By 6.6%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACCO

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.