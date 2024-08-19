Short Interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Declines By 6.7%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $373.69 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $378.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

