Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Grows By 7.2%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bellway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $32.51 on Monday. Bellway has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.
About Bellway
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.