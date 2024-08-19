Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Grows By 7.2%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bellway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $32.51 on Monday. Bellway has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

